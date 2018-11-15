After launching the triple-camera phone Galaxy A7, Samsung's new photography-centric flagship phone Galaxy A9 (2018) is reportedly launching in India later this month.

The company has commenced sending out invites for a product launch event in Gurgaon on November 20. Though there is no specific mention of the device name, it is widely reported that the mysterious phone might be Galaxy A9.

Also, add to the fact that Flipkart has opened a dedicated Galaxy A9 landing page further affirms that Samsung will indeed launch it next week.

As the headline says Galaxy A9 is the world's first mobile with quad-camera. The rear camera module houses a 24MP main snapper with F1.7 aperture, a 10MP telephoto lens with 2 x optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, an ultra-wide 8MP snapper with 120-degree Field Of View (FOV) and 5MP depth sensor with F2.2 aperture.

With such advanced photography hardware, Galaxy A9 offers 2x Optical Zoom for detailed close-up shots even from far away. With an ultra wide lens and scene optimizer, users can capture in the photo compared to rival brands. It also boasts Artificial Intelligence (AI) Scene Recognition, which identifies the subject and adjusts settings accordingly for the best photo, in a jiffy.

With Depth Lens, users can manually manage the photos' depth of field and focus on the subject for stunning, professional looking images. And with F1.7 aperture, the Galaxy A9's 24MP main camera can capture clear and bright images in both bright and low light conditions, Samsung claims.

On the front, it houses a terrific 24MP shooter with F2.0 aperture, which is decent enough to get good selfies even in low light conditions.

Samsung Galaxy A9 sports 6.3-inch full HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core CPU,6GB/8GB storage, Android Oreo OS and comes with a 3,800mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.

How much will the Galaxy A9 (2018) cost in India?

Going by the spec-sheet and previous generation A9 series pricing pattern, the Galaxy A9 might be priced anywhere between Rs 35,000 and Rs 45,000, so that it doesn't overlap on the flagship territory of the Galaxy S9 series.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018):

Model Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Display 6.3-inch full HD+ super AMOLED screen with 2220x1080p resolution OS Android Oreo Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core CPU (2.2Ghz quad-core + 1.8GHz quad-core) RAM + Storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB

8GB RAM + 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB Rear Camera Main Camera: 24MP with Auto Focus, F1.7 aperture

Telephoto: 10 MP with 2X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture

Ultra Wide: 8MP with 120°Field Of View (FOV), F2.4 aperture

Depth: 5MP with F2.2 aperture Front camera 24 MP with F2.0 aperture Battery 3,800mAh Network 4G-LTE Cat.9 Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MIMO, Bluetooth v5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC (Near Field Communication) for Samsung Pay, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*) Sensors Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor Dimensions 162.5 x 77 x 7.8 mm Weight 183g Colours Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink Price Will announced on 20 November

