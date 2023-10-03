As advanced technologies like artificial intelligence have started dominating all courses of human lives, a top expert has predicted that the world will be free from cancer in the future, and people could live up to 100 years.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase said that thousands of his employees in his bank are already using artificial intelligence, and technology is helping them work much more productively than before.

Artificial intelligence to create a better future

"Your children are going to live to 100 and not have cancer because of technology. And literally, they'll probably be working three-and-a-half days a week," Dimon told Bloomberg TV.

During the talk, Dimon said that artificial intelligence is very crucial for his company's success.

He has previously remarked that effective use of technology can help a firm develop new products, drive customer engagement, improve productivity and enhance risk management.

Even though technologies like artificial intelligence offer huge benefits to humankind, Dimon admitted that they also have their fair share of risks.

"Technology has done unbelievable things for mankind but, you know, planes crash, pharmaceuticals get misused — there are negatives. This one, the biggest negative in my view is AI being used by bad people to do bad things," he added.

Jobs and AI

Earlier in August, a study report released by global consultancy firm McKinsey predicted that over 1.2 crore people in the United States will be compelled to change their jobs by the end of this decade due to the impact of artificial intelligence.

The report revealed that advanced technologies like AI will not replace humans in their jobs, but will make employees shift from their current job profile.

"Many jobs with some automatable tasks will remain, but the day-to-day nature of what people do and how they do it changes," said McKinsey in the report.