A new study report carried out by global consultancy firm McKinsey has revealed that over 1.2 crore people in the United States will be compelled to change their jobs by the end of this decade due to the impact of artificial intelligence.

According to the report, advanced technologies like AI will not replace humans in their jobs, but will make employees shift from their current job profile.

The study report further noted that at least 12 million people will switch careers by 2030, 25 percent more than it projected just two years ago.

McKinsey went on and said that people who will remain in their current employment will witness a significant change in which they used to do their day job. According to the report, 30 percent of these existing employees' work hours will be automated as AI takes command.

"Many jobs with some automatable tasks will remain, but the day-to-day nature of what people do and how they do it changes," said McKinsey in the report.

A few weeks back, billionaire and the CEO of investment firm Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffet has claimed that the creation of AI and its development is very similar to that of an atomic bomb.

"When something can do all kinds of things, I get a little bit worried. Because I know we won't be able to un-invent it and, you know, we did invent, for very, very good reason, the atom bomb in World War II," said Buffet.

Buffet believes that artificial intelligence is expected to change everything in the world, except the way in which men think and behave.