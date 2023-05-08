Several top experts including legendary theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking had warned that the unaligned evolution of artificial intelligence could spell the extinction of humanity. And now, billionaire and the CEO of investment firm Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffet has claimed that the creation of AI and its development is very similar to that of an atomic bomb.

According to a New York Post report, Buffet made this statement during the company's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska.

Buffet's remarks came just a few days after Geoffrey Hinton, widely known as the 'Godfather of AI' claimed that the progress made in the AI sector could be more severe than climate change challenges.

"When something can do all kinds of things, I get a little bit worried. Because I know we won't be able to un-invent it and, you know, we did invent, for very, very good reason, the atom bomb in World War II," said Buffet.

According to Buffet, artificial intelligence is expected to change everything in the world, except the way in which men think and behave.

"We didn't have a choice, but when you start something, well, Einstein said after the atomic bomb, he said, this has changed everything in the world except how men think. And I would say the same thing, maybe not the same thing, I don't mean that, but I mean with AI, it can change everything in the world except how men think and behave. And that's a big step to take," added Buffet.

A few days back, a top expert has warned that unaligned superintelligence is as deadly as a dangerous asteroid approaching earth.

In a column written in The Time, Max Tegmark, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, talked about the necessity of taking abrupt actions to prevent the potential risks that could happen if AI dominates the planet.

According to Tegmark, many experts have wise plans to steer artificial intelligence in a safe direction. However, despite knowing the dangers associated with AI, concerns of these experts are being ignored.