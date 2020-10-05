The International Teachers Day is globally celebrated on October 5 to mark the anniversary of the adoptions of the 1966 recommendations, which talk of the rights and responsibilities of teachers. In addition, the World Teachers' Day highlights standards for education, recruitment, employment, teaching and learning conditions around the world. Most importantly, this day is crucial as it reflects on ways to overcome the challenges for the promotion of the teaching profession.

This year's theme for World Teachers' Day is "Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future". It makes perfect sense given how the COVID-19 pandemic has shut schools, colleges and academia for over six months and presented teachers with new challenges as they go out of their way to help students continue to pursue their education.

"In this crisis, teachers have shown, as they have done so often, great leadership and innovation in ensuring that #LearningNeverStops, that no learner is left behind. Around the world, they have worked individually and collectively to find solutions and create new learning environments for their students to allow education to continue. Their role advising on school reopening plans and supporting students with the return to school is just as important," UNESCO, ILO, UNICEF AND EDUCATION INTERNATIONAL, said in a joint statement.

Seeing we've realized the importance of teachers and the role they play in our lives, this World Teachers' Day is to be widely celebrated and teachers be more appreciated. One way to do so is to express your gratitude towards educators through beautiful messages and also take inspiration from these quotes.

World Teachers' Day 2020: Inspiring quotes

Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual." - APJ Abdul Kalam

If you have to put someone on a pedestal, put teachers. They are society's heroes." - Guy Kawasaki

Education is not the filling of a pot but the lighting of a fire." - WB Yeats

In teaching you cannot see the fruit of a day's work. It is invisible and remains so, maybe for twenty years." - Jacques Barzun

To me the sole hope of human salvation lies in teaching." - George Bernard Shaw

Teachers, I believe, are the most responsible and important members of society because their professional efforts affect the fate of the earth." - Helen Caldicott

You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul." - Swami Vivekananda

Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting the kids working together and motivating them, the teacher is the most important." - Bill Gates

World Teachers' Day: Wishes