The International Teachers Day is globally celebrated on October 5 to mark the anniversary of the adoptions of the 1966 recommendations, which talk of the rights and responsibilities of teachers. In addition, the World Teachers' Day highlights standards for education, recruitment, employment, teaching and learning conditions around the world. Most importantly, this day is crucial as it reflects on ways to overcome the challenges for the promotion of the teaching profession.
This year's theme for World Teachers' Day is "Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future". It makes perfect sense given how the COVID-19 pandemic has shut schools, colleges and academia for over six months and presented teachers with new challenges as they go out of their way to help students continue to pursue their education.
"In this crisis, teachers have shown, as they have done so often, great leadership and innovation in ensuring that #LearningNeverStops, that no learner is left behind. Around the world, they have worked individually and collectively to find solutions and create new learning environments for their students to allow education to continue. Their role advising on school reopening plans and supporting students with the return to school is just as important," UNESCO, ILO, UNICEF AND EDUCATION INTERNATIONAL, said in a joint statement.
Seeing we've realized the importance of teachers and the role they play in our lives, this World Teachers' Day is to be widely celebrated and teachers be more appreciated. One way to do so is to express your gratitude towards educators through beautiful messages and also take inspiration from these quotes.
World Teachers' Day 2020: Inspiring quotes
Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual." - APJ Abdul Kalam
If you have to put someone on a pedestal, put teachers. They are society's heroes." - Guy Kawasaki
Education is not the filling of a pot but the lighting of a fire." - WB Yeats
In teaching you cannot see the fruit of a day's work. It is invisible and remains so, maybe for twenty years." - Jacques Barzun
To me the sole hope of human salvation lies in teaching." - George Bernard Shaw
Teachers, I believe, are the most responsible and important members of society because their professional efforts affect the fate of the earth." - Helen Caldicott
You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul." - Swami Vivekananda
Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting the kids working together and motivating them, the teacher is the most important." - Bill Gates
World Teachers' Day: Wishes
- Good teachers are the reason why ordinary students dream to do extraordinary things. Happy World Teachers' Day!
- Dear Teacher, Thanks for inspiring hope in me, Igniting my imagination, And instilling in me – a love of learning..Happy World Teacher's Day!
- Dear teacher, Thanks for being so outstanding, understanding and caring, you proved that learning can be a joyous and pleasant experience, You are a wonderful teacher, Wishing you a Happy World Teachers Day!
- Thanks for guiding me whenever I felt lost and nourishing my abilities and helping me to overcome my fears! A very happy World Teachers' Day to you!
- You are the wisest person I know. You were born to share your wisdom with others, and I feel very lucky to be one of your students. I'm sure everyone who knows you understands what I'm talking about. Happy World Teacher's Day!