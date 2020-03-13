Is it possible for you to sleep for at least five to six hours, every night? With the erratic work schedule and pressure, it's hard to keep up with sleep. On this World Sleep Day, let sleep not be an underrated subject and discuss the importance.

To create awareness on sleep, the World Sleep Day was formed to help people facing sleep disorders; thus aims at changing the people's view over the necessity of a sound sleep that plays a crucial role in balancing one's physical as well as the mental health.

It is organised by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society, founded in 1988. The World Sleep Society currently represents individual members and societies from around the world.

World Sleep Day 2020: Theme

This year, the theme of the World Sleep Day is 'Better Sleep, Better Life, Better Planet.' This shows how sleep is ultimately the pillar that balances one's health, allowing better thought processing and decision making, and helps in controlling his emotional balance.

A celebration of sleep

This year's celebration of the World Sleep Day will mark its 13th annual international awareness day on the significance of sleep.

10 interesting facts about the day: