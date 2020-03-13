Is it possible for you to sleep for at least five to six hours, every night? With the erratic work schedule and pressure, it's hard to keep up with sleep. On this World Sleep Day, let sleep not be an underrated subject and discuss the importance.
To create awareness on sleep, the World Sleep Day was formed to help people facing sleep disorders; thus aims at changing the people's view over the necessity of a sound sleep that plays a crucial role in balancing one's physical as well as the mental health.
It is organised by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society, founded in 1988. The World Sleep Society currently represents individual members and societies from around the world.
World Sleep Day 2020: Theme
This year, the theme of the World Sleep Day is 'Better Sleep, Better Life, Better Planet.' This shows how sleep is ultimately the pillar that balances one's health, allowing better thought processing and decision making, and helps in controlling his emotional balance.
A celebration of sleep
This year's celebration of the World Sleep Day will mark its 13th annual international awareness day on the significance of sleep.
10 interesting facts about the day:
- Held by the World Sleep Society, the event is celebrated annually worldwide.
- It was first organised in 2007.
- It is held on the Friday before the Spring Vernal Equinox of each year
- Concerns range from the required hours of sleep for each human regarding their age and health conditions, to education and other social aspects.
- Aims to lessen the burden of issues due to sleep problems.
- The theme of the World Sleep Day 2019 was 'Healthy Sleep, Healthy Aging'.
- More than 70 world nations come together for the success of the day.
- In 2017, almost 155 sleep awareness activities had been covered.
- For the past three years, the hashtag #WorldSleepDay has been receiving much acclaim.
- Studies point out that about 2 am and 2 pm are the two peak times when a man would feel extremely tired and sleepy.