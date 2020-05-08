Remember that white cross on the red backdrop of the Red Cross that you used to see on an ambulance and in-hospital services?

Red Cross was introduced as a contribution to peace by an International Commission and the Red Cross Day is observed to promote the humanitarian activities carried out by the International Committee of the Red Cross and National Societies.

World Red Cross Day

The Red Cross Day is celebrated annually on May 8th by observing the principles of 'International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.'

Through the day's celebrations, the organisation pays tribute to the volunteers for their relentless contributions to the people in need.

The Red Cross Society was founded by Henry Dunant. The Red Cross day is observed on May 8 to celebrate Dunant's birth anniversary. He formed the Red Cross Committee of the International (ICRI) in 1863 in Geneva. It works for the well being of the suffering people from any kinds of food shortage, natural calamities, war, as well as diseases of the epidemic.

The first celebrations for the day were marked in 1948 when it was officially named as the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.

The seven fundamental principles of the Red Cross and Red Crescent are:

Humanity

Impartiality

Neutrality

Independence

Voluntary service

Unity

Universality

This year's celebrations

As part of the celebration of the day, the International Committee of Red Cross and its members organise programmes and events that encourage volunteers to promote their humanitarian activities.

During the World Red Cross Day, the international society recognizes the local heroes who have made an invaluable impact on life protection of their fellow beings across various walks of life such as law enforcement, military, fire and rescue, community champion, and humanitarian awards.

The Indian Red Cross Society has a network of over 1100 branches throughout the country, for promoting health and care facilities of the vulnerable people and communities by providing relief in times of disasters, emergencies and pandemic or epidemic crisis as of COVID-19.

The main focus of the Red Cross Society is to collect blood, provide first aid, emergency response, health and social care, refugee services and help people in finding missing families, particularly during war and calamities. During times of war, the Red Cross often lends their help to protect people in casualties and other critical medical conditions.