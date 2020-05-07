The Pakistan army has yet again violated the ceasefire regulations in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on May 7 to which the Indian Army has been heavily retaliating. The Pak army had started the unprovoked firing on Indian posts in Krishna Ghati, Shahpur, Kirni, and Qasba sectors of Poonch on Wednesday night at about 11 pm.

Multiple ceasefire violations by Pak

Since the beginning of 2020, Pakistan has been violating the bilateral ceasefire on the LoC over 1,550 times. Senior army officials say repeated ceasefire violations are done by Pakistan to push armed infiltrators into J&K.

According to the Defence Ministry spokesman, heavy firing exchanges are underway on the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday between Indian and Pakistan across the sectors of Poonch.

Colonel Devender Anand said: "The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur sector of Poonch district around 11 a.m. Indian army is retaliating befittingly."

No immediate reports on causalities are reported in the continuing cross-border shelling between the two armies.

Meanwhile, waves of panic and fear have been stirred among the residents along the LoC region in Rajouri, Poonch and Kupwara where three civilians were killed in the shell attacks by Pakistan during the previous week.

Heavy shelling in Rajouri

The Pak army had previously resorted to heavy shelling on forward posts and villages along the two sectors in the Line of Control region in Poonch district.

The Indian Army has delivered befitting retaliation to this unprovoked attack reported on April 21.

According to the officials, a live mortar shell fired by the Pakistani troops was defused safely by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

This was the 15th consecutive day of shelling and firing along the LoC then.

Above 3,200 ceasefire violations were initiated by the Pakistani troops in 2019. As the resumption of such unprovoked firings hover over the LoC, fear has heightened amidst the villagers along the districts in LoC viz. Rajouri, Poonch, and Kupwara.