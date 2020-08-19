World Photography Day commemorates the invention of Daguerreotype, or daguerreotypy, which is the first publicly available photography process developed by Frenchmen Joseph Nicèphore Nièpce and Louis Daguerre on August 19, 1839.

Over the years, photography has become a crucial part of our daily lives. Back in the day, owning a DSLR would be a symbol of being a photographer, but as smartphones have evolved, photography has been more common. But every aspiring photographer has a favourite professional photographer who inspires them to be better.

Inspiring photography quotes

It's true that pictures speak louder than words, but here are some inspiring quotes from world-renowned photographers that will push you towards your photography goals.

The camera makes you forget you're there. It's not like you are hiding but you forget, you are just looking so much."- Annie Leibovitz

You don't take a photograph, you make it."- Ansel Adams

A photograph is a secret about a secret. The more it tells you the less you know."- Diane Arbus

Your first 10,000 photographs are your worst."-Henri Cartier-Bresson

Don't pack up your camera until you've left the location."- Joe McNally

Photography is the power of observation, and not the application of technology"- Prerna Sharma

Don't shoot what it looks like. Shoot what it feels like."- David Alan Harvey

If your pictures aren't good enough, you aren't close enough."- Robert Capa

What I like about photographs is that they capture a moment that's gone forever, impossible to reproduce." - Karl Lagerfeld

Photographers you must follow on Instagram

Varun Aditya: If you love wildlife, you're truly missing out on some great shots from Varun, who has an interesting perspective in capturing the wild in its raw form.

Vineet Vohra: Vineet is an incredibly talented street photographer. Each photo takes you into that moment so you can live it with the photographer. You'll be amazed how things around you can have so much meaning.

Auditya Venkatesh: This young photographer is an incredible creator. Audi, as he's popularly called, not only shares his work but also shows how he creates each photo. There's a lot to learn from Audi.

Joseph Radhik: The noted celebrity photographer has created some incredible shots from weddings of Anushka-Virat, Priyanka-Nick and many more. His photos capture those special moments that are often missed on the big day.

Ravi Choudhary: The PTI photojournalist has moved us all by his photos, capturing the nuances of India.

Jane Samuels: The British photographer will take you to places you can never imagine exists.

The list goes on. Feel free to include your name in it if you love photography. You are one photo away from that one great one. Don't stop. Don't give up. Capture the moments around you for the world to see. That's the beauty of photography.