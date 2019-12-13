Apple's latest iPhone lineup was applauded for its impressive camera capabilities. In our review of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, we concluded it to be the best camera phone from Apple and a top contender in the market. What if we told you the cameras on future iPhones are likely to get better - a whole lot better.

Apple has reportedly acquired a UK-based startup, which specialises in improving photos taken on smartphones. According to Bloomberg, Apple now owns Spectral Edge Ltd. based on filings made public in the UK on Thursday. This could mean that future iPhones will leverage Spectral Edge's expertise in AI, machine learning and computational photography to further enhance the image quality.

Spectral Edge's fusion with Apple could result in more accurate colours and crisper photos shot on iPhone in real-time. The startup's algorithm could also enhance low-light images, potentially boosting the performance of special modes like Night Mode. The technology works by capturing an infrared shot and then blends it with a standard photo to improve photos.

Apple hasn't confirmed the acquisition, neither there is any information about the value of the deal. But the startup had raised $5.3 million in a funding round last year and it was created in 2014.

Apple made a huge leap in the camera department with its latest-gen iPhones, bringing triple camera setup for the first time ever. The iPhone 11 Pro lineup brings ultra-wide, wide and telephoto lenses together, which are wired deep into the iOS to enhance the camera experience for its users.

From portraits to landscape shots, the new iPhones are exceptionally capable of fulfilling the users' expectations. But it is the videos, where the new iPhones excel. In fact, Apple didn't stop at just the main cameras, even the front one has been improved. The TrueDepth sensor on the front has a wider field of view, Smart HDR and 4K video recording support at 60fps and 120fps.

While it is natural to expect some level of contribution from Spectra Edge's technology in the future iPhones, it will be exciting to see Apple roll out some software updates with enhancements to the existing iPhone cameras. Spectra Edge's algorithm doesn't require a hardware upgrade to do its magic, so it would make a lot of sense if the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max get upgraded computational photography through a software update.