World leaders mourn passing of first Pope from Southern Hemisphere

Several world leaders on Monday mourned the passing of Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.

Vice President of the United States of America, J D Vance, who had a brief private meeting with Pope Francis in Italy on Easter Sunday morning said that "he was happy to see him yesterday" before travelling to New Delhi.

"I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I'll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul," said Vance.

Vance had a few hours ago mentioned about the honor of meeting Pope Francis, Prime Minister Meloni, and Church officials in Italy over the weekend.

"Visiting Rome with my family during Holy Week was an incredible experience," he posted on X after landing in India.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spotlighted that Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina in 1936 and ordained a priest in 1969, was "close to the people of Australia" and was "a devoted champion and loving father" for the Australian Catholics.

Albanese said that the papacy of Pope Francis, elected by fellow cardinals as Pope in 2013, reflected many firsts - the first pope to hail from the Americas, the first Jesuit pope, and the first to take the name of the great champion of the poor, St Francis of Assisi.

"Australian Catholics and faithful around the world give thanks for the life of their Holy Father, Pope Francis, Bishop of Rome. Today, the prayers of more than a billion people - from all nations and every walk of life - go with Pope Francis to his rest," read a statement issued by the Australian Prime Minister's office.

Albanese said that Pope Francis' compassion embraced all humanity as he urged everyone to hear the 'cry of the earth', our common home and he invited world leaders to join him and "emerge from the dark night of wars and environmental devastation in order to turn our common future into the dawn of a new and radiant day" - a message he echoed in during his historic visit to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Singapore and Timor-Leste.

"Pope Francis lived out his faith and vocation in word and deed. In his modest way of life, and at his weekly audiences, he demonstrated his commitment to peace, equality and inclusion. Pope Francis' love for humanity was powerful and profound. The memory and example of his compassion will long endure," he said.

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said that the life of Pope Francis inspired millions.

"Today, the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis. He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate. My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss. May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis' legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world," Von der Leyen wrote on X.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon mentioned that Pope Francis' legacy includes an unwavering commitment to the vulnerable.

"I am saddened to hear of the passing of Pope Francis. A man of humility, his legacy includes an unwavering commitment to the vulnerable, to social justice and to interfaith dialogue. My thoughts are with Catholics and all those in New Zealand and around the world who mourn his death," he stated.

(With inputs from IANS)