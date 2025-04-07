Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of World Health Day on Monday, urged Indians to adopt a healthier lifestyle and work towards a life free from obesity.

He emphasised that maintaining personal fitness would be a significant contribution to India's goal of becoming a developed nation -- Viksit Bharat.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "On World Health Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a healthier world. Our Government will keep focusing on healthcare and invest in different aspects of people's well-being. Good health is the foundation of every thriving society!"

In a video message shared on the platform, the Prime Minister stressed the age-old adage that "health is the ultimate fortune and the ultimate wealth" while sounding an alarm over India's growing obesity crisis.

"You all know that today, our lifestyle is becoming a big threat to our health. Recently, a report has come on the problem of obesity. This report says that by 2050, more than 44 crore Indians will suffer from obesity. This is scary. How big a crisis can this be?" he said.

In his message, PM Modi reiterated that adopting healthier eating habits, such as reducing oil usage, is not just a personal decision but a social responsibility.

He called for immediate action to prevent such a scenario and proposed a simple change: "I want to take a promise from you today that we all should reduce our cooking oil by 10 per cent. This will be a big step towards reducing obesity."

He further encouraged people to incorporate regular physical activity into their daily routines.

"Apart from this, we have to make exercise a part of our life. If we keep ourselves fit, then it will be a big contribution to the journey of a Viksit Bharat," he added.

The Prime Minister has been consistent in his advocacy against obesity and lifestyle-related ailments.

In an episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', he praised India's strides in the global sports arena while underlining the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

During the address, he cited a troubling health trend, referencing WHO data that highlights the rising tide of obesity in India.

"One in every eight people in India is affected by obesity," he said, noting that the prevalence has doubled in recent years and that childhood obesity has surged fourfold.

The Prime Minister cautioned that obesity can lead to severe health issues such as heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension. However, he maintained that small but meaningful changes in lifestyle choices could help mitigate the risks.

In a bid to further the message, PM Modi invited ten prominent personalities to join a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about obesity and encourage healthy eating.

The individuals included Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, industrialist Anand Mahindra, actor-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirahua, Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Mirabai Chanu, actors Mohanlal and R. Madhavan, singer Shreya Ghoshal, philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

He encouraged each of them to nominate ten more individuals to amplify the movement's reach and societal impact.

(With inputs from IANS)