World Health Day is observed annually on April 7 every year under the aegis of the World Health Organization (WHO), and other voluntary groups. The theme for this year is, 'universal health coverage: everyone, everywhere'.

So, if you're planning to start a healthy life and don't know where to begin, here are five simple steps you can take:

Exercise

Often our busy schedule stops us from engaging in a physical activity, which is crucial to lead a healthy life. If not every day, one can exercise at least three times a week.

According to American Heart Association, 150 minutes of exercise a week is important to promote overall cardiovascular health. To reach 150 mins goal, one can exercise for an hour three times a week. People who are busy can take out 30 minutes of their day and exercise for five days a week.

Drink water

Doctors generally recommend drinking eight 8 glasses (64 ounces) of water per day. As our bodies are made up of around 60 percent water, drinking adequately helps in balancing body fluids. It also has a number of other advantages such as reducing calorie intake, increasing metabolism, and clearing toxins from the body.

Eat fruits and vegetables

It's important to add fruits and vegetables to your everyday diet. The nutrients in the fruits and vegetables help in providing energy, improve the immune system, and provide a healthy skin.

According to World Health Organization, including fruits and vegetables in your regular diet can reduce the risk of a number of diseases related to cancer and heart as well.

Manage stress

Stress is a part and parcel of life, but often it becomes the reason for our ill health. To maintain a healthy life, managing stress is important. Methods of managing stress may differ from person to person. It may include listening to music, reading, meditating, exercising, or watching some light comedy.

Some sound sleep

Adequate sleep is essential for a healthy lifestyle. To get a good night's sleep, one should sleep in a noise-free environment. Bedrooms should be free from all kinds of noise when sleeping. People who suffer from troubled sleep should avoid electronics before bed or in the middle of the night. Lack of sleep can affect everything from personal to work productivity.