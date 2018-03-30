Sleep disorder is often related to not having a good night's sleep. But now there is a new disorder that might affect people if they're too obsessed with getting a perfect sleep. The disorder dubbed as orthosomnia occurs mostly in people who are trying to track their sleep with the help of fitness tracker devices.

In a study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine last year, researchers mentioned: "'Orthosomnia,' with 'ortho' meaning straight or correct, and 'somnia' meaning sleep".

"The use of wearable sleep tracking devices is rapidly expanding and provides an opportunity to engage individuals in the monitoring of their sleep patterns," the researchers said.

It is estimated that around 10 percent of US adults use a fitness/ sleep tracking device on a regular basis and 50 percent would like to purchase one.

"However, there are a growing number of patients who are seeking treatment for self-diagnosed sleep disturbances such as insufficient sleep duration and insomnia due to periods of light or restless sleep observed on their sleep tracker data," the report reads.

According to National Sleep Foundation, here are a few things one can do to get a good night's sleep: