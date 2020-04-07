As it is rightly said, 'Health is wealth', and we all now truly understand the value this phrase even more. Coronavirus outbreak has shaken the lives of many people. With cases increasing rapidly. People are valuing their health even more.

Today, on the occasion of World Health Day, the biggest concern for everyone is to get rid of coronavirus pandemic and start living the same way, we were living before.

This health day is different as Bollywood stars this year aren't posting their washboard abs, or they aren't giving lectures on taking care health. But reminding each one of us to stay happy and positive amid lockdown.

Health and happiness go hand in hand

International Business Times, India brings to its readers actors such as Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha, Shraddha Kapoor who took to social media to share their mantras of good health and encouraged their fans to follow the same. They not only shared why one should be physically fit but also mentally strong as well.

Take a look below:

Sara Ali Khan

Sara who is always happy and smiling shared a throwback video of herself from her New York trip, in which where she is happily dancing on the streets. She encouraged her fans to stay healthy, happy and positive. Sara Ali Khan captioned her post as, "Because Happy = Healthy. So Happy World Health Day! Stay motivated and positive - it's the only way. Especially, since for now, at home, we must stay!"

Richa Chadha

On World Health Day, Richa Chadha shared with her fans the importance of emotional health during uncertain times of a pandemic. Richa shared in her post, My brother took this photo for me... Like so many people, I had been waking up with ANXIETY in the first week of this lockdown... I would get up and immediately check the death toll from this lethal virus and feel extremely sad ☹️ I'd worry about the migrant labour, daily wagers and the homeless people, have sleepless nights after looking at their images or watching the news ... The thought of the crashing economy would make me so nervous... I felt, I could tap into the energy of the universe and it was so heavy.

Her post continued as:

So I made it a habit to get up and #meditate every day... and of course I am using comedy to alleviate stress all around... क्योंकिदोस्तजानहैतोजहानहै! Today is #WorldHealthday and a lot of people will speak about #coronavirus, as they should... But this #lockdown, #socialdistancing, #selfisolating is not going to be easy for our #MENTALHEALTH. This virus has reminded us that no matter how 'separate' we think we are; we are all connected, fragile, interdependent... I hope you are taking good care of the mind along with the body!

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor shares a throwback from the sets of Chhichhore, talks about the importance of dance on World Health Day

Shraddha's post read as" "So my most favourite way of staying healthy is dancing! Ever since I was a little girl, I just loved to dance! No matter the number of mistakes (as you will see in this video) or the difficulty in steps, dancing makes me so happy #WorldHealthDay

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza, who is also an activist, shared a video from the beach cleanup activity that was organised on Republic Day this year.

Dia's post read as, "What is health? Yes, it is the fitness of body and mind. Yes, this is achievable through regular physical exercise and healthy eating habits. But what i have learnt to understand over the years is good health is intrinsically connected to the health of the environment. Clean air, clean soil, clean seas, clean food and regular interaction in open spaces with nature. This leads to balance." "This #WorldHealthDay, I want to acknowledge our sanitation workers. They work in the most challenging conditions and are most often ignored and neglected by society. Especially during this time when they continue to work every day to manage bio-medical waste and all the waste, we continue to produce while we stay home. They are heroes," she added.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon posted a throwback photo of her doing yoga and captioned her post as, "Take care of your body and it will take care of you! #WorldHealthDay. Get out of your lazy beds and do some exercise - walk around, yoga, mat workout, dance (my favourite), cardio, anything... Just wake up every inch of your body and you'll have a great day!"

Ankita Konwar

Ankita Konwar, who is also a fitness enthusiast like her model-actor husband Milind Soman, emphasized on the importance of physical, mental and spiritual health and shared a lengthy note on Instagram.

For the unversed, World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year. The day aims to spread awareness about the importance of health and fitness. Every World Health Day focuses on a particular area in the field of healthcare and aims to develop it. This year's theme is - support nurses and midwives.

Let's hope and pray, the world gets COVID-19 free soon. Stay healthy, stay safe.