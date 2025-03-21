World eyes India for product quality, businesses: Jayant Chaudhary

The world is eyeing India for the quality of its products and businesses, said Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (I/C), for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

He said this during the two-day Capacity Building Workshop organised by the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

"The world is eyeing India for the quality of its products, its citizens, and its businesses, which presents a significant competitive advantage," said Chaudhary, during his address.

He urged industries in the country "to focus on product quality to distinguish themselves globally".

Further, the MoS noted that to achieve quality, "industries need to invest in entrepreneurs and support them in every possible way for our economy to progress".

He also mentioned how the recent Union Budget 2025 emphasised initiatives targeting women and underserved categories.

"Loan sanctions of around Rs 10,000 crore under the Fund of Funds (FoF) have been made accessible for them to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys. The government has implemented various schemes to assist citizens in pursuing their dreams, but these will only be effective if we learn to utilise them as our right," Chaudhary said.

This two-day training session aims to catalyse "the entrepreneurial spirit in budding entrepreneurs and help them gain a deeper understanding of the government initiatives, , market access, and digital competence," he added.

The two-day workshop was structured with engaging panel discussions and practical sessions focused on enhancing the entrepreneurial ecosystem through capacity building of budding entrepreneurs.

More than 100 entrepreneurs from Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh participated in the workshop, and most of them have been trained under the SANKALP programme of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The attendees reported significant gains in their understanding of financial management and funding opportunities.

The participants were provided with actionable roadmaps for scaling their ventures and strengthened networks that will aid them in navigating the entrepreneurial landscape.

(With inputs from IANS)