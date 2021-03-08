Christians all across the world strongly believe that the second coming of Jesus Christ is imminent, as Christ himself has assured his return to his disciples on the Mount of Olives. Christ had also told about the signs that will precede his arrival, and Christian believers argue that the recent events happening in the world are indicating the second coming of Christ. According to them, Jesus Christ had talked about wars, natural cataclysms, unrest, and the persecution of Christians before the second coming. In the meantime, several people have started asking what will happen to Devil after the second coming of Christ.

Scripture expert talks about the devil

Tom Meyer, a scripture expert, and professor in Bible studies at Shasta Bible College and Graduate School in California, popularly known as the Bible Memory Man has shed light on the fate of the devil after the second coming of Christ. In an exclusive talk with Express.co.uk, Meyer claimed that the devil will not be destroyed following the second coming.

"Contrary to popular belief, Satan isn't destroyed at the Second Coming of Christ and the Battle of Armageddon. Satan, like the Antichrist and the False Prophet (his two partners in a Satanic trinity), is taken as a prisoner of war in the aftermath of Armageddon. Unlike the Antichrist and the False Prophet, who are cast into the Lake of Fire, Satan is bound and cast into the abyss or bottomless pit, whose entrance is sealed with the seal of God. The seal would indicate if there was any intrusion or secret attempt by his sympathizers to release him while he is being reserved unto judgment," said Mayer.

The presence of Antichrist on earth

A few weeks back, Meyer had claimed that Antichrist had already reached earth, and is currently at work. According to Meyer, Antichrist will proclaim himself as the false Messiah and will try to take his seat of power in the temple of Jerusalem.

"The Unholy Spirit of the Antichrist is already at work in the world. Though the Antichrist himself, the embodiment of an unholy trinity, hasn't yet publicly appeared on the geopolitical world scene, Bible prophecy has been warning humanity for the last 2,000 years that the last hour is here," said Meyer.

Earlier, popular televangelist Paul Begley had claimed that Antichrist will be most probably an influential world leader, and he will unveil his identity in the near future.