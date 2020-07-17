There's always a hundred different ways and more to speak your mind with a special emoticon for each mood, every day. Be it fuming with fury or something delightfully funny, utter grief, or a joyful glee; a special emoji always comes to your rescue, isn't it? As the world celebrates emoji day, express yourself with more than just mere words.

On the occasion of World Emoji Day, International Business Times, India, exclusively asked these popular Bollywood and television celebs, which is their most-used emoticon and why? And their answers will make your heart melt.

Let's find out which emoticons are used by your favourite celebs.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Bollywood actress: Divya Dutta

I use the hug emoji and a smile emoticon. In these testing times, all we need is a hug and what better than a virtual hug with a smile to brighten up the day.

Bollywood actor: Ragini Khanna

I technically use most of them. The most overused emoji is the smile as it works best in all the situations. For friends, I usually have the heart emoji.

Kaanta Laga and former Bigg Boss 13 contents: Shefali Jariwala

The most frequently used emoji is the heart and smile emoji. I have a lot of love to give and spreading love and smile are free therapy.

Inside Edge actor: Tanuj Virwani

I use a lot of thumbs-up sign and it can mean a lot of things. Sometimes if I'm annoyed and the other person does not understand the reason. I use a thumbs up. I also love using the clown face. It can portray so many different emotions and it's kinda cute.

Sara Khan

This would be my favourite emoji as I think through this emoji I can express mixed feelings of either being happy or sad.

Digangana Suryavanshi

For me, it definitely has to be the joining hand's emoji, as it defines gratitude. And I believe gratitude is a powerful catalyst for happiness.

Namit Khanna

It definitely has to be the heart emoji that I use the most! It's the best way to send love! ️

Donal Bisht

My most favourite emoji is the one with its tongue out. I guess that defines me perfectly because I'm the most notorious one in my friend circle. And the hugging one too, as I am very affectionate towards all my friends and I often use that emoji in my texts as well. And not only that but I add these two often in my texts!

