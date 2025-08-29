World counts on India: PM Modi makes reforms and stability pitch at Japan Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted India's political and economic stability and rapid growth, pitching for a stronger partnership with Japan in manufacturing, technology, innovation, green energy, and skill development at a key economic forum in Tokyo.

Addressing the India-Japan Economic Forum, PM Modi said the world is not only watching India but also counting on it, as the country moves steadily towards becoming the third-largest economy.

"In India, capital doesn't just grow, it multiplies. You are all aware of the growth and transformation that have taken place in India over the last 11 years," the Prime Minister said.

He further underlined India's strengths: "India has political stability, economic stability, transparency in policy, and predictability. Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. And very soon, it is going to become the third-largest economy."

PM Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday morning, beginning a two-day official visit to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

Earlier in the day, he lauded the Indian community in Japan for preserving their cultural roots while making meaningful contributions to Japanese society. The Indian diaspora warmly welcomed him with cultural performances and enthusiastic cheers on his arrival.

During his August 29–30 visit, PM Modi will hold his first formal bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. The two leaders are expected to review the progress of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, focusing on defence and security, trade and investment, digital technology, climate action, and innovation.

After completing his engagements in Japan, PM Modi will leave for China to attend the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).