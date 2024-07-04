Shanghai is set to kick off the World AI Conference (WAIC) & High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance today.

The Conference with it's theme 'Governing Al for Good and for All' will extend for 4 days ending on 7th July 2024. It will consist of various events- "Conference and Forum, Display and Exhibition, Contest and Award, and Intelligent Experience."

With China seeking to establish itself as a leader in the AI sector, this Conference is likely to add to China's efforts especially in light of the ongoing tensions with the US on diplomacy matters.

Who is expected to attend?

Premier Li Qiang of the State Council will attend the opening ceremony today.

More than 500 enterprises are expected to take part in this year's conference, with the leaders of major tech companies expected to speak at the event. The released agenda mentions that Elon Musk is likely to be a keynote speaker at the opening ceremony of the WAIC.

"Other speakers expected at WAIC include Baidu co-founder, chairman and chief executive Robin Li Yanhong; Ant Group executive chairman and chief executive Eric Jing; and Wang Jian, founder of Alibaba Group Holding's cloud computing unit."

What products and releases can be expected?

While more information will be available once the Conference gets underway, it has been estimated that around 1,500 AI-related products and systems are expected to be exhibited.

A big release at the WAIC is likely to come from AI company SenseTime, "headquartered at the Hong Kong Science Park, with its large language model (LLM) upgrade SenseNova 5.5. LLMs" as a competitor to OpenAI.

What are the themes? China's recent actions on AI Governance

In a press statement, China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning's stated that the Conference this year, "aims to establish international cooperation and exchange platforms featuring openness, inclusiveness, and equal participation, advance global AI governance and develop an open, fair and effective governance mechanism."

Towards inclusion, the Conference also includes a session at the AI WOMEN ELITES FORUM on "'AI+' Action: New Roles for Women".

Earlier this week, China led and proposed the resolution "Enhancing International Cooperation on Capacity-building of Artificial Intelligence" at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. The resolution was co-sponsored by over 140 countries with a consensus among countries on "enhancing capacity-building and bridging the AI divide through solidarity and cooperation."