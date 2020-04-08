Pooja Hegde is enjoying her quarantine days after a snowy wrap from her movie schedule in Georgia. She has been on the spree of signing new projects alongside South Indian Superstars.

After enthralling the audience with Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikuntha, Pooja was on the verge of completing her upcoming movie with Bahubali fame Prabhas in Georgia. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, she completed her schedule in Georgia and came back to the motherland.

Being quarantined, she has been spending a lot of time in cooking and maintaining her health and physique. Mohenjodaro actress is known for her style and appearance in the movies, apart from her acting skills.

Most of the celebrities in the film industry, be it Bollywood or any other, have been sharing their daily workout routine with the fans. While some prefer extensive functional training, some opt for yoga. Giving tough competition to Bollywood yoginis, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet and many others, Pooja Hegde has also flaunted her flexibility in her recent workout post.

Pooja turns into Yogini

Sharing the yoga picture with the Instagram fam, Pooja penned down as positive message which read, "Making most of the situation we're in by practising yoga ‍♀️ Best way to increase your flexibility, strengthen your muscles and connect with yourself. Thank you for the LIVE classes @jogmihir ❤️ #fullmoon #yoga."

Pooja can be seen donning a black workout outfit with a bralette and tight fitted yoga pants. She can be seen acing the L pose handstand asana, showing off her strength and versatility.

In personal life, Pooja Hegde was rumoured to be dating Rohan Mehra, who made his debut from Saif Ali Khan's starter Bazaar. The two have been spotted spending a lot of time together. Although clearing the air around the same, Pooja clarified that they are just friends. She told Pinkvilla, "We are very good friends. I don't know where this news comes from. No, I'm single."

Hegde would also be seen in Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor, which was supposed to release in April. This movie is helmed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. Pooja, who has predominantly featured in superhit Telugu and Hindi films, has also roped a role alongside Salman Khan for his movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In Bollywood, Pooja Hegde was last seen in movie Housefull 4 directed by Farhad Samji. Hegde entered Bollywood with her movie Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan, which was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.