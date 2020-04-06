Actress Pooja Hegde has opened up on her love affair with actress Tara Sutaria's ex-boyfriend Rohan Mehra, who recently made his acting debut with Baazaar. The actress said that the two are just good friends.

Pooja Hegde is 12-movie-old and she has worked with some actors from Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. But she was rarely linked with any of her co-stars. Of late, it was rumoured that she was dating Bollywood actor Vinod Mehra's son Rohan Mehra, who was earlier in relationship with Student of the Year 2 star Tara Sutaria.

Pooja Hegde was spotted with Rohan Mehra on various occasions times at several places in Mumbai. This fueled the speculations that two must be in love in January 2020. The rumours about their relationship got features when the two were spotted together at Harshvardhan Kapoor's house for a get-together in February.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress cleared the air surrounding her relationship with Rohan Mehra in a recent interview with Pinkvilla. Pooja Hegde tried to put the rumours to rest by expressing her surprise over the reports. She said, "We are very good friends. I don't know where this news comes from. No, I'm single."

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde spoke about the qualities of her Mr Right. She said, "What I look for... we just have to connect, that is the main thing. A good sense of humour, kindness and a good heart are like the essentials. And a basic understanding and respect for what I do also because it can be hard for people to understand, considering I travel so much."

Pooja Hegde also revealed that she does not like the people are self-obsessed. The Housefull 4 added, "What I don't like is people who are obsessed with themselves. Even though I am an actor, I'm not obsessed with the mirror. I am not a self-obsessed person. Too much vanity is a put-off. Also, rudeness."

On the work front, Pooja Hegde, who is basking in on the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has two big-ticket projects like Jaan starring Prabhas and Most Eligible Bachelor starring Akhil Akkineni in her kitty. Both are in the production stage and their shooting has been stalled following the lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi.