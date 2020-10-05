In a shocking incident that occurred at a COVID-19 hospital in Tirupati, an outsourcing employee died while two patients suffered injuries after debris from an under-construction floor fell on her.

A female worker died at Tirupati's Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) COVID hospital during the freak mishap. Taking the issue seriously, Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Nani directed a thorough enquiry and assured help to the family of the victim.

The incident

In the early hours of the day, a part of the sunshade of the window in the newly constructed building block of Padmavati COVID Hospital attached to SVIMS collapsed and fell on Radhika and two others who were there underneath the window. Radhika died on the spot, while two others were injured.

On learning of the incident, the Health Minister enquired details from SVIMS director Vengamma and expressed grief over the death of an employee. He directed the hospital authorities to provide the best treatment to the injured patients and ordered engineering officials to inquire into the incident and submit a report at the earliest.

"The accident was unfortunate. We will take action against those responsible once the inquiry report is submitted," he said.

Meanwhile, SVIMS authorities were asked to ensure no such incident recur and provide proper treatment to COVID-19 patients.

On the other hand, outsourcing staff at SVIMS and BJP activists staged a protest demanding justice to Radhika who died in the accident and also action against the contractors, who constructed the building.