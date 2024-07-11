Bigg Boss OTT 3 has garnered headlines ever since Armaan Malik slapped Vishal Pandey for his 'Wow beautiful Bhabhi' comment. Vishal's statement didn't go down well with Armaan and he slapped him for passing remarks on his second wife. After the scuffle, Kritika has been refrained from wearing low-neckline outfits.

'Won't wear tight-fitted, body-hugging outfits in BB house': Kritika

In a clip that has gone viral, Kritika talked to fellow contestants and said that Armaan had told her not to wear tight-fitted clothes.

Kritika said, "Aaj Sana keh rahi thi kya hua aur main blazer yahan se press karke gayi. Maine Deepak ji ko bola aaj hum matching pehenenge, hum dono pink pink hai. Maine Sana ko jhooth bola, maine usko kaha woh mujhe loose ho gaya tha, mujhe loose nahi tha woh, mujhe fit tha woh but uska gala bahut deep tha, mera mann hi nahi hua. Iss ghar mein nahi pehen rahi main woh kapde." (I didn't want to wear tight-fitted low-neck line outfits as Vishal is there. I was supposed to twin with Deepakji, but I decided not to wear it).

Talking about Vishal, Kritika said, "Jab woh itne bade platform par aake uske kaan mein bol sakta hai, toh tu bahar kaisa insaan hoga? Tu ek bhai behan ek dost ke rishtey ko kharab kar raha ha bhai." ( when he can talk about me in someone's ear. I am sure he can stoop very low).

What caused Armaan to slap Vishal?

During the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Payal confronted Vishal and said he passed a lewd comment on Armaan Malik's wife.

Anil Kapoor and other inmates were also shocked. However, Armaan Malik lost his calm and slapped Vishal in the fit of the moment.

Armaan, upon confronting Vishal Pandey, asked him about the comment. On this, Vishal replied saying, "Main sirf yeh kaha tha mujhe achi lagti hai'. ( I just said that I like her).

After Armaan slapped him, Vishal ran towards him and was heard saying, "Maara kaise".( How can you hit me?)

Well, earlier also Armaan and Vishal have locked horns over Machchar's comment. Reacting to the same, Vishal Pandey's team has shared a video in which he is mocking Armaan Malik. Taking to his Instagram handle, Vishal Pandey shared the video which is a compilation of all the moments featuring Armaan Malik and his content on social media. He has written, "Attention Mang raha hai, Views maang raha hai- ( He is seeking attention).

It is easy to comment on other people's content- It is easy to poke them & make fun- ⁠It is easy to talk badly about their family; it is easy to call someone macchar You know what is not easy? DENGUE."

Several former Bigg Boss contestants like Gauahar Khan, Kushal Tandon, Rajiv Adatia, Rakhi Sawant and Elvish Yadav want Armaan to be thrown out of the house for violence.