Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12, 2024. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple have been going in full swing in Mumbai. Who's who from the Bollywood and cricketing world graced their presence putting their best fashion foot forward and attending the mehendi ceremony and Shiv Shakti puja that was held on Wednesday.

Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's mehendi ceremony

Cricketers like MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni. Celebs namely Shanaya Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor as well as Sanjay Dutt. Nita Ambani offered prasad to the paparazzi stationed outside her residence.

Filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya, along with politician Aditya Thackeray and his father Uddhav Thackeray, are also among the attendees.

Several videos and pictures of the celebs arriving at Antilia have surfaced on social media.

Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda arrived at the venue. Videos of Nita Ambani, Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani, and Kokilaben Ambani from the event are also being shared on social media.

Amit Trivedi sang 'Namo Namo' live as Anant as Mukesh Ambani performed Shiva Puja.

A video from the Puja ceremony is doing rounds on the internet where the father-son Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani, can be seen performing Lord Shiva's Puja

Amit was performing live with his band on stage, while Anant and Mukesh Ambani performed Lord Shiva's puja. Anant was seen wearing a blue kurta, while Mukesh wore a white outfit. Another video features the soon-to-be bride and groom, Anant and Radhika, posing with the priest at their pre-wedding ceremony.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Haldi ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant recently celebrated their Haldi ceremony, which was attended by stars like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, among others. For her haldi ceremony, Radhika Merchant wore a beautiful yellow outfit by Anamika Khanna and a real phool dupatta.