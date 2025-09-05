In Karnataka, a significant land acquisition controversy is unfolding, centered around the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township project, particularly the Bidadi township near Bengaluru. The issue has placed Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar in a challenging position as he navigates the complexities of land acquisition, compensation, and political accountability.

The controversy began when Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy initiated the establishment of the Bidadi township, involving the acquisition of 16,000 acres of land. This project attracted major companies like Toyota, but the process has faced significant opposition from farmers who are against the land acquisition.

Addressing the protesting farmers at the Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner's office, Shivakumar stated, "I will sincerely try to help farmers within the framework of law." He emphasized that while he understands the farmers' concerns, he cannot bypass the legal framework to release already acquired land.

Shivakumar's stance is clear: he will not denotify the land, a decision that could potentially lead to legal consequences similar to those faced by former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

"I will not denotify the land and go to jail like former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa," Shivakumar asserted, highlighting the political risks involved in land acquisition decisions.

The Deputy Chief Minister also addressed the compensation issues faced by farmers. "When the Bidadi industrial area was formed, farmers knew which government was in power. At that time, 16,000 acres of land were acquired. Companies including Toyota came to this region. Even I lost 12 acres of my land when it was acquired for the industrial area. The compensation given then did not even cross Rs 8 lakh," he explained.

To address these concerns, discussions have been held about raising nearly Rs 10,000 crore in loans to provide better compensation for the affected farmers.

Despite these efforts, the land acquisition process remains contentious. Shivakumar pointed out that Union Minister Kumaraswamy's wife and son, along with nearly 70 percent of the farmers, have accepted the acquisition and applied for compensation. However, about 30 percent of the farmers have not agreed, leading to ongoing discussions about potential solutions. "I will discuss what decisions need to be taken for your (farmers') benefit and what kind of help can be extended," Shivakumar promised.

The Deputy Chief Minister also addressed the broader context of land acquisition in Karnataka, referencing other projects like the Krishna Upper Bank Project and the Mekedatu Project. He noted that the Supreme Court has ordered that compensation must be as per the notification date, but recent cases have seen compensation fixed beyond court orders. For instance, in the case of land acquired for the Peripheral Ring Road north of NICE Road, separate rates were fixed for commercial and residential purposes, with about Rs 27,000 crore raised through loans for the project.

When farmers pointed out that Union Minister Kumaraswamy had announced at a rally that land acquisition would be dropped, Shivakumar retorted, "That is false. No land acquisition has ever been dropped. Today, he holds a high position -- let him himself cancel the acquisition for you (farmers)."

The acquisition was done for the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), and the case has reached the Supreme Court. Shivakumar clarified that there has been no development since then and that he has not initiated any fresh acquisition. "Why was NICE project land not cancelled? Because we must proceed strictly as per law," he explained. This land acquisition controversy is not an isolated incident in Karnataka's history. Similar issues have arisen in the past, reflecting the ongoing tension between development projects and the rights of landowners.

For instance, the Swift City project in Bengaluru's Sarjapur faced protests from farmers who opposed the acquisition of fertile agricultural land. The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) planned to acquire 1,000 acres for the project, but farmers resisted, citing the importance of the land for agriculture and their livelihoods. In another instance, the Karnataka government withdrew a plan to acquire land near the airport after facing pressure from farmers and political leaders. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured farmers that legal aspects would be reviewed before making a final decision, highlighting the government's responsiveness to public concerns.

Related