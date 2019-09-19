The trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was finally unveiled after a long wait and instantly became a hit among the audience. The fans of the massive star-cast, who were waiting for the trailer since long, have appreciated it.

Directed by Surender Reddy, the film is being produced by Ram Charan Tej and presented by Surekha Konidela. The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on October 2.

After the trailer release, let us take a look at the characters played by the lead actors.

Chiranjeevi will be seen playing Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, the first rebel from the Telugu states. A fighter and an intellectual, who is also known as a yogi and a saviour; this man's life is a story which the whole nation has to know.

Versatile actor Amitabh Bachchan looks enchanting as Gosayi Venkanna, the guru of Sye Raa. With long hair and beard, his look is a super hit. Venkanna inspired Narasimha Reddy to give his best and fight for what he wants.

Raaja Pandi is one of the most important men in Uyyalawada's life. This Tamil speaking man looks up to Narasimha Reddy and is with him during all his ups and downs, including his success and death too. Vijay Sethupathi is the one who is playing the role.

Kichha Sudeep is Akuva Raju in the film. He is a soldier from a different place and dynasty. He comes to see the victory of Sye Raa and supports him in his journey and stands by him.

Nayanthara is playing Siddhamma, wife of Uyyalawada and she has played a key role in his life. From supporting him in giving his best to standing by his side regardless of how things were, Siddhamma is an inspiration to many women. She is a fighter too.

Lakshmi, the role played by Tamannaah Bhatia is a glorious one. Going by what is shown in the trailer, it is understood that she is attracted to Narasimha Reddy and is looking forward to being with him forever. And as Narasimha Reddy is already married and has his own set of goals, Laxmi wants him to add her name to his name. Looks like this role has a lot to say to the audience about Uyyalawada's personal life.