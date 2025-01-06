Wonderful to see Indian Railways' transformation in last 10 years: Erik Solheim

Erik Solheim, former Minister of Climate and Environment of Norway, said on Monday it has been wonderful to observe the improvement of Indian Railways in the last 10 years under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the government laid the foundation stones of multiple projects, further strengthening the country's railway infrastructure.

Speaking to IANS, Solheim said the Indian Railways is improving operations by the day, connecting millions in newer, far-flung areas, and becoming a modern, 21st-century transportation system.

"Rail is the safest, most people-centred and environment-friendly way of transporting people, so this is so heartening to see Indian Railways taking a big leap under a dynamic government," Solheim noted.

He further stated that old stations and platforms are being upgraded and new stations are being constructed at a great speed.

"For example, the Cuttack railway station in Odisha looks like one of the most modern airports in the world," he mentioned.

High-speed trains such as Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat have become benchmarks for Indian Railways.

PM Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple railway projects through video conferencing.

Among the key projects, PM Modi inaugurated the new Jammu Railway Division, marking a significant step towards enhanced connectivity in the region. He also inaugurated the Charlapalli New Terminal Station in Telangana and laid the foundation stone of the Rayagada Railway Division Building of the East Coast Railway.

"This is a significant achievement. The metro network in India has now crossed over 1,000 kilometres," said PM Modi.

According to Solheim, Vande Bharat trains are providing high-quality transportation between main cities at a speed of up to 180 kilometres per hour.

"It will soon touch the speed of 200 km per hour. In 2026, the new bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai is slated to be operational with stations in Surat and Vadodara and a few other places," the veteran diplomat told IANS.

(With inputs from IANS)