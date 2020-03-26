Amid the ongoing coronavirus scare, several films have been pushed and all productions have been stopped. Now joining the list of films which are facing the brunt of COVID-19 is Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 as the film, which was scheduled to open on June 5, will now release on August 14.

In the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic, it looks like Gal Gadot's fans will have to wait a tad bit longer to see her return to the big screen as Wonder Woman. She shared a new poster on social media with the latest release date and said that she is hoping for 'a brighter future'.

"In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to re-date our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all," she captioned it as. For the unversed, Gal Gadot will be more edgier as she is all set to battle some new villain in the sequel of the hit 2017 film.

Not just Wonder Woman 1984, other Warner Bros' films which have been indefinitely stalled include "In the Heights", an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical, "Scoob" -- an animated film based on "Scooby-Doo" characters, and "Malignant", a thriller by James Wan. The production house too hopes that the world will be in a safer and healthier place soon.