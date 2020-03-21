Celebrities, actors, and singers are all hosting home concerts in the middle of self-quarantine. Many people like Coldplay's Chris Martin, John Legend, and Pink Floyd have come ahead and tried to de-stress others on social media with impromptu gigs.

The latest to join this is none other than Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot. The actress recently organised a star-studded music video on her Instagram account. She along with other Hollywood celebrities like Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Cara Delevingne, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, and Sia can be seen singing along to John Legend's 'Imagine'.

The Wonder Woman star wrote that the song conveyed a 'powerful and pure' message, something that we can all agree is required in the current coronavirus pandemic.

But regardless of the actor's good intentions, she was subjected to a lot of backlash on the internet.

One follower commented, "Nothing like rich famous people singing "imagine no possessions" in their mortgage-free homes as the rest of society queue at Lidl for broken biscuits,"

Another social media user wrote, "What if it turns out that CRINGING gives people immunity?! They'll have saved us all!!

This is not the first time that Gadot has shared a Covid-19 related post. The Hollywood actor also shared a message with her fans asking them to "staying at home". The actor said that staying indoors was her "super power - and yours".

She also wrote, "The sooner we all stay home and keep ourselves from catching this very contagious virus, the sooner we can go back to our lives without losing lives."

While the intention of the video may have been to create something as powerful as Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie's 'We Are the World', the netizens sure think it was a failed attempt.