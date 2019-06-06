The first poster of Wonder Woman 1984 has been released and there's a new suit that we need to familiarise ourselves with! As per several reports and confirmation from Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins, Warner Bros won't be participating for this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Touted to be known as Hall H presentation wherein production houses drop the first teaser of their upcoming projects, anticipation for WB's slot has been high. However, the actors and even WB confirmed that they won't be putting up a presentation for this year's Hall H.

Disappointing as it sounds, Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins decided that it would be nice to cheer up fans by dropping the first look of Wonder Woman 1984. In the poster, Gadot is seen sporting the iconic gold armour with extra pizzazz and a bright coloured background. Her costume looks like it is a reference from Wonder Woman's iconic golden eagle armour. From the comic books, the essence of the armour is that it helps Wonder Woman fly. Plus, with its superhuman durability, the suit makes Diana impregnable to bullets, explosions and other energy attacks.

On the same, producer Charles Roven stated, "It's a completely different timeframe and you'll get a sense of what Diana/Wonder Woman had been doing in the intervening years. But it's a completely different story that we're telling. Even though it'll have a lot of the same emotional things, a lot of humour, a lot of brave action. Tugs at the heart strings as well." For the uninitiated, Wonder Woman 1984 will follow the life of Diana Price post the World War II era. Basically, she comes in conflict with the Soviet Union during the Cold War and eventually meets with a new foe, Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).

So far the plot details have been kept under the wraps as neither Gal Gadot nor Patty Jenkins wants any leaks, However, the debut of Diana Price in a golden suit definitely leaves a lot of clues for fandom to work around. Wonder Woman 1984 is set to release on June 5, 2020.