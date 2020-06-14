The release of Wonder Woman 1984 has been pushed back yet again. Reportedly, Warner Bros. has pushed the superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984 to Oct. 2, 2020 from its initial release date of Aug. 14.

The sequel to the hit movie Wonder Woman has had quite the bumpy ride and it is yet to arrive at its destination. Apparently, WW1984 was originally announced for release on Dec. 13, 2019. Then it was moved up to Nov. 1, 2019. Then it was pushed back to June 5, 2020 (with producer Charles Roven explaining the film had a rushed pre and post-production and could use the extra time). Then in March, with the coronavirus pandemic closing theaters, the movie was delayed until Aug. 14.

And now thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic, the release of the movie has again been delayed. Gadot reacted to the move with characteristic optimism. She said that the new release date for WW84 was 10.2.20.

She expressed her excitement that it was finally happening and that she couldn't be more excited. She addressed the fans by thanking them for sticking with them. She added that they couldn't have done it without them, the fans. She went on to assure them that WW1984 would be worth the wait.

Jenkins also shared a message following the announcement. She thanked the fans for being so great and for being by their sides. She went on to send love and healing to the world. "

WW1984 also stars Chris Pine (reprising his role as Steve Trevor), along with newcomers Kristen Wiig (as archeologist Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah) and Pedro Pascal (as media entrepreneur Maxwell Lord). You can check out the post here: