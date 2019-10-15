Since's Wonder Woman's debut in Batman v Superman, the characters' future in the DC Extended Universe has remained bright even through all the shakes up at Warner Bros. post the disappointing release of Justice League. But thanks to the success of the 2017 standalone film, Gal Gadot gets to reprise her role as the Amazonian princess warrior in Wonder Woman 1984.

Production on the sequel has already wrapped with the film also undergoing extensive reshoots. As post-production work is underway, it looks like the movie's composer, Hans Zimmer and his team are all set to begin recording the soundtrack for Wonder Woman 1984.

Zimmer and his cellist Tina Guo crafted the theme for Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The track went on to become a fan favourite for the character's iconic theme, similar to the composer's previous work with Man of Steel's Superman theme.

On Sunday, Cellist Guo revealed on Instagram that she was headed to the studio to begin recording cellos for the soundtrack of Wonder Woman 2. Later, she also shared a small video clip of her and the team working on the score and recording in Remote Control Productions.

Plot details of Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scarce but as the title suggests, the film takes place in the 80s.

The movie will see the return of Steve Trevor played by Chris Pine. Kristen Wiig plays as Barbara Ann Minerva a.k.a Cheetah. Actor Pedro Pascal is also part of the sequel playing a mysterious yet to be revealed role.

The sequel is also picking up on some of the comic elements such as introducing the Golden Eagle armour, a new suit worn by Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman. But another rumour suggests that the Invisible Jet, a transportation vehicle used by Diana in the comics, would be in the upcoming movie as well.

Directed by Patty Jenkins from a script she co-wrote with David Callaham and the story developed along with Geoff Johns. The movie also stars Natasha Rothwell, Rabi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theatres on June 4, 2020.