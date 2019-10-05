Patty Jenkins' upcoming DC film sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, has already confirmed that Diana Prince will be donning her iconic gold armour from the comics with an official photo reveal. But a new report says that isn't the only element from the comic adapted in the sequel.

Early set photos captured during the production of Wonder Woman 1984 indicated that Diana Prince would be shown riding the magical Invisible Jet. But it must be noted that so far its just speculation but We Got This Covered is reporting that the Amazonian warrior's magical plane will be shown in the sequel.

The report says that sources who told the news agency about the Gold Armor in WW94 are the same individuals that have confirmed the appearance of Diana's Invisible Jet.

In the comics, Diana was capable of flying but also had her Invisible Jet for long-distance travelling. It wasn't clear how the magical plane came into existence. Perhaps, if the report is true, the sequel could provide possible backstory,

The 2017 Wonder Woman served as an origin story which showed Gal Gadot's Diana embracing her persona for the first time, in a story set in World War I. It also showed the Amazonian goddess face off against Ares, God of War.

The first film established a few elements from the comics like Diana's Lasso of Truth. But it never got around to answer other questions like if the Amazonian warrior has the ability of flight or will she get her very own transportation vehicle? Neither did her appearance in the Justice League shine a light on Diana's other abilities.

Plot details for Wonder Woman 1984 are being kept under wraps but the film centres over Diana's early days, specifically the 80s when she came in conflict with the Soviet Union.

The upcoming sequel will see Diana face-off against Barbara Ann Minerva a.k.a Cheetah played by Kristen Wiig. Moreover, Chris Pine will also be returning as Steve Trevor but there seems to be a mysterious plot surrounding his return after his death in the first film.

Directed by Patty Jenkins from a script she co-wrote with David Callaham, WW84 also stars Pedro Pascal, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Connie Nielsen, and Robin Wright.

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to release on June 4, 2020.