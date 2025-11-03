Wedding season is here, and Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend and Bollywood music composer Palash Muchhal on November 20, 2025, in her hometown of Sangli, Maharashtra.

Following India's massive win against South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup final last night, Palash took to Instagram to celebrate Smriti's achievement. Sharing post-match photos, he lauded Team India and also revealed a new tattoo dedicated to Smriti.

The picture shows Palash holding the World Cup trophy with Smriti beaming with joy in the background. He also revealed his tattoo on his forearm featuring the text "SM18," where "SM" stands for Smriti Mandhana and "18" is her jersey number. He captioned the post, "Sabse aage hai hum Hindustan..."

Another photo shows Smriti holding the World Cup with the national flag draped over her shoulders as she poses with her boyfriend, Palash.

Netizens couldn't stop gushing over the couple's adorable PDA moment on the field.

About Smriti and Palash's relationship

Smriti and Palash began dating in 2019 but kept their relationship private for years. The couple made it official in July 2024, celebrating their fifth anniversary together.

Who is Palash Muchhal?

Palash Muchhal, born in 1995 in Indore, comes from a Marwari family deeply rooted in music. Trained in Indian classical singing, he made his Bollywood debut as a composer with Dishkiyaoon (2014) and went on to compose for films like Bhoomi and Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive.

Apart from film music, Palash has made his mark in the independent music space, collaborating with top Indian singers and lyricists. He's also the younger brother of playback singer Palak Muchhal, known for hits like Laapataa, Meri Aashiqui, and Jumme Ki Raat. Together, the siblings are among India's most talented musical duos.

Reportedly, Palash's estimated net worth ranges between Rs 24 crore and Rs 41 crores.