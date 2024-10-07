Women's T20 WC: Have worked on being a complete T20 bowler, says Arundhati Reddy

Seam-bowling all-rounder Arundhati Reddy's first stint in the Indian team saw her play 26 T20Is from 2018 to 2021, and took 18 wickets, before going down the pecking order. But Arundhati forced a return to the Indian team this year and the comeback hit its crescendo when she took career-best figures of 3-19 and played a major hand in the side's six-wicket win over Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Now with the Player of the Match medallion, Arundhati talked of the efforts she put in her time away from the Indian team to be a more complete T20 bowler. "Honestly, the last couple of years I've tried to really work on my bowling as a complete T20 bowler. Again, there's a lot of work that's gone behind it, because I wanted to be a bowler who can bowl in all phases."

"I look forward to being that bowler who can bowl in all phases. So, the preparation has been accordingly as per it and it's something that I've been working on for two years. So, I know I'm a lot prepared as of now. I know I'm confident enough to that I can deliver for the team as and when it's required. So that's about it," she said in the post-match press conference.

Apart from two seasons of being with Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL), where she became a mainstay with the ball, Arundhati also made a daring move to switch from Railways to Kerala in domestic cricket, something which benefitted her immensely.

With guidance from former India women's fielding coach Biju George, who holds same role in the DC setup, and Arjun Dev, the coach at NICE Academy in Bengaluru whose protege is Shreyanka Patil (and took 2-12 against Pakistan), Arundhati found the performances which got her back into the Indian team via the all-format series against South Africa in June.

"Honestly it was more that I wanted to play for India again. Like, three and a half years I was off and not a great patch for me personally. But again you think of what needs to be done what I need to be improving on."

"So for me the main focus and mindset was to be the best all-rounder in the world and make a comeback. I just prepared a certain way that I know when I come in, and that I need to win games for India and I will be confident enough to do it and that was the mindset when I was not part of the team," she added.

At Dubai, with Pakistan not being able to get going on a slow and low pitch, Arundhati pegged them back by dismissing Omaima Sohail with the slower ball, trapping Aliya Riaz lbw and then disturbing Nida Dar's off-stump to ensure the side never got their apt finishing touches as they made 105/8. The tight bowling performance from India were crucial, especially after giving away 160 to New Zealand in a net run rate denting defeat.

"Obviously, it was a little disappointing for us that we lost the game. But again, we sat as a group, discussed on how or what we need to be doing in this ground and in this wicket. And you could see it today. I think we bowled really well today. So that's what we're trying to focus on, trying to keep improving every game."

"See, whoever is playing right now has been playing for a few years. Everybody knows what they need to be doing. So, it is just about we sitting together again, trying to discuss our plans, what we need to do. And obviously, that has helped us today," stated Arundhati.

There were a few fielding lapses – like Asha Sobhana putting down two sitters – followed by the batters being circumspect in their approach to chasing. But Arundhati answered all of those queries calmly, though her send-off to Nida in the final over was a fiery one made in the 'heat of the moment'.

"The pitch was little on the slower side, so we knew that we couldn't start as freely as we could because it was a little on the slower side. The plan was to for the openers to see it off and see how the wicket is playing and then you know finish accordingly."

"Honestly as a team we have been working very hard on our fielding. I knew there were a few lapses but as long as we are happy that as long as the team wins. Obviously, it's a work in progress, and I'm sure we'll get there soon."

Since her comeback to the Indian team, Arundhati has made most of her chances and one wouldn't be surprised if she becomes the main challenger in India's quests to upstage Sri Lanka and defending champions Australia in its remaining Group A games for an entry into the semi-finals.

"It's been a long time, four years, but honestly with me right now the focus is to do well for the team. I know I'm much prepared now than what I was back in 2020, but again I've come into this set up with a lot of confidence and I know I can deliver for the team as and when it's required. So I'm just looking forward to keep doing that, and keep continuing to win games for India."

