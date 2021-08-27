August 26 is marked as Women's Equality Day, which is celebrated to raise awareness of women's equality and the success they achieve in different walks of life. Following series of protests and strikes, it was in 1973 when Richard Nixon declared August 26 as Women's Equality Day. In India, too, this day is celebrated with vigour and enthusiasm. Marking this significant historic day, the Chinar Corps organised a whole event to commemorate the achievements of Kashmiri women and the roles they can play to better the society.

Dr Syed Sehrish Asghar, Director DIPR, Nighat Ara, Addl SP Security ITBP and many other women achievers of Kashmir, including from the media, graced the occasion on Thursday. Noted Bollywood singer and composer Waqar Khan released a music video titled "Beti" to mark the occasion, which was enjoyed by the attendees. In addition, there were performances by Kashmiri artists, Bilal, Irfan and Asif, enthralling the audience, which included senior army and civil officials, jawans and their families.

How women can curb terrorism in J&K

Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps, addressed the event while paying tributes to the iconic women of Kashmir, like Kota Rani, Lal Ded and Habba Khatton. He further spoke at length about the achievements and contributions by the women that helped shape the rich history of Kashmir. He said women are the nurturers of the family, they are wiser and take decisions without haste. These qualities make them ideal in shaping the future of Kashmir and help curb terrorism by ensuring their children don't fall into the wrong company.

"I sincerely hope and pray that the youth of Kashmir – boys and girls, grow in an environment of happiness, peace and progress, something that was beautifully presented in the music video we released today. For Kashmir - an environment that respects and nurtures women's equality, has been true for centuries. We hope to get back to those roots," he said.

Speaking at the event, Dr Syed Sehrish Asghar, IAS, while citing her own journey and challenges, exhorted the girls, to dream big and work relentlessly, towards realising their dreams. She talked about the need for self-confidence, grit and a vision to do something big. She specifically emphasised, that, it is not sympathy, but empathy that women need. She said, that the sky is the limit, for the girls, who wish to achieve.

Lt Gen Pandey also acknowledged women's participation in all the fields, which often goes unnoticed. "We need to value their work and encourage them. We can see so many women working in the orchards across Kashmir. There are also an all-women band that was banned due to some reason. Now Kashmiri women are also actively venturing into business. there are so many women opening up their cafes and restaurants. Whenever I read about them in the newspaper I feel encouraged that yes Kashmir is progressing.