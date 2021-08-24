In a historic decision, the Selection Board of the Indian Army has recommended for the promotion of five women officers to the rank of Colonel according to the time scale. This time scale promotion was given after the completion of 26 years of service. For the first time, women officers in the Signal Corps, Electronic and Mechanical Engineers Corps, and Corps of Engineers in the Army have been promoted to the rank of Colonel.

The five women officers selected for the Colonel Time Scale rank are Lt Col Sangeeta Sardana from the Corps of Signals, Lt Col Sonia Anand, and Lt Col Navneet Duggal from the EME Corps, and Lt Col Reenu Khanna and Lt Col Richa Sagar from the Corps of Engineers.

Earlier, this promotion was given to women officers only in the Army Medical Corps (AMC), Judge Advocate General (JAG), and the Army Education Corps (AEC) as in only these branches there was a provision for permanent commission for women officers. After the order of the Supreme Court, women officers can now get permanent commission in all the branches in which they have come under the short service commission.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence said, "The widening of promotion avenues to more branches of the Indian Army is a sign of increasing career opportunities for women officers. Combined with the decision to grant permanent commission to women officers from a majority of branches of the Indian Army, this step defines the Indian Army's approach towards a gender-neutral Army," it added.

Permanent Commission to Women in Army

Earlier, on the orders of the Supreme Court, the Indian Army had set up a special board of Permanent Commission for 615 women officers. In which about 50 women officers voluntarily refused to serve further. Eventually, a Permanent commission was given to 277 women officers.

Some of the women officers who had dropped out in this screening were directed by the court to look into their case again. After which 147 more women officers were given the permanent commission. In this way, a total of 615 women officers were considered out of which 424 were given the permanent commission.