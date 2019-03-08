Women's Day is celebrated across the world on March 8 every year. On this day, the power of the woman, along with her poise, grace and dignity is recognised and honoured.

On this day the gender discrimination, the divide between the man and the woman are observed and reflected upon. We thank the women for their presence in our lives and laud them for their achievements and encourage them to scale greater heights.

Here are some messages to share with the ladies on this very special day

"Women are the mammoth reservoir of power and talent which has yet not been tapped."

"There is only one thing in the Universe which a woman still needs to learn and that one thing is that, 'she has the power to turn the direction of the wind on her own'."

Be a queen when you think, be a queen when you decide, no one has the power to defeat the tremendous power inside a woman! Her strength can cross any hurdle in her life!!"

Men always want to be a woman's first love - women like to be a man's last romance. - Oscar Wilde

Strong , beautiful, confident, compassionate and caring.

You can do anything

you set your mind on.

You are an incredible woman.

Happy Women's day!

, "Women are leaders everywhere you look -- from the CEO who runs a Fortune 500 company to the housewife who raises her children and heads her household. Our country was built by strong women and we will continue to break down walls and defy stereotypes" – Nancy Pelosi

If you want to get a plan, go to a man but if you want it to be done, go to a woman.