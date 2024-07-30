Veteran actor and MP Jaya Bachchan is known for being unabashed and candid. The actor has always spoken about day-to-day issues and often shared her insights. The actor often gets trolled for losing her temper with the paparazzi. the actor isn't keen on clicking pictures. However, with the growing pap culture, Jaya refuses to pose for shutterbugs and often gets angry.

The veteran actor and MP Jaya is once again making headlines for her anger. This time the wrath wasn't on the media but it was at the Parliament, she got agitated in Parliament after the speaker called her 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan'.

At the Rajya Sabha meeting the Chair referred to Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan as "Jaya Amitabh Bachchan"

"Sir, only Jaya Bachchan would have sufficed," she asserted in her objection. In response, the Deputy Chairman, smiling, reminded her that her full name in the records was "Jaya Amitabh Bachchan". However, the Samajwadi Party leader was unsatisfied with the Chair's response, stating, "This is something new, that women will be recognised by the name of their husband. They (women) have no existence or achievements of their own.

Netizens were displeased with Jaya's reaction and slammed her for not embracing her husband's name which is already in official documents.

A user wrote, "If she had an issue with that name .. she should have changed it before on documents."

Another user wrote, "She is one hell of a HITLER in her home."

The third user wrote, "She is angry at everything. Surprising that she hasn't flipped over herself at this stage."

Recently, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan shared her two cents about recent FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget

Speaking about the same veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan has called Union Budget 2024 only a 'drama'.

In a video shared by ANI, the actress-politician said, "I do not react... ye koi budget hai reaction karne wala? (Is this a budget to react) It is just drama. Promises that are kept on paper will never be implemented."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget is aimed at benefiting the middle class.

New Tax Slabs Announced for New Tax Regime

Rs 7-10 lakh 10 per cent

Rs 10-12 lakh 15 per cent

Rs 12-15 lakh 20 per cent

Above Rs 15 lakh 30 per cent

The budget also highlights that the Standard Deduction under the New Tax Regime has been increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 75,000, resulting in savings of Rs 17,500.

Work Front

Jaya was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and others. She played the role of Ranveer's grandmother.