Bollywood veteran actor and MP Jaya Bachchan is known for being unabashed and candid. The actor has always spoken about day-to-day issues and often shared her insights. Jaya shared two cents about the ongoing chatter and debate about the union budget that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented for the fiscal year 2024-2025. It was also the first budget by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government since their re-election in June 2024.

Speaking about the same veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan has called Union Budget 2024 only a 'drama'.

In a video shared by ANI, the actress-politician is heard saying, "I do not react... ye koi budget hai reaction karne wala? (Is this a budget to react) It is just drama. Promises that are kept on paper will never be implemented."

Netizens slammed Jaya for being overtly critical of the budget.

A user said, "She is Mamta Banerjee 2.0."

"What does she understand about budget !!! She just knows to criticize," another user commented.

Highlights of the budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget is aimed at benefiting the middle class.

New Tax Slabs Announced for New Tax Regime

Rs 7-10 lakh 10 per cent

Rs 10-12 lakh 15 per cent

Rs 12-15 lakh 20 per cent

Above Rs 15 lakh 30 per cent

The budget also highlights that the Standard Deduction under the New Tax Regime has been increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 75,000, resulting in savings of Rs 17,500.

Work Front

Meanwhile, Jaya was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and others. She played the role of Ranveer's grandmother.