The 9th edition of the International Women's Conference, titled 'The Circle of Life-Passion, Compassion and Dispassion' will be held between 14th and 16th February 2020. Over the last fifteen years, the conference has seen over 425 international speakers and 6000+ delegates come together from 110 countries in this celebration of womanhood, spirituality and collective action.

The conference this year delves deeper into the three driving forces-passion, compassion and dispassion that combine to bring into fruition any idea for the larger good. They enable success and happiness in any area of life. The conference this year will witness the coming together of 400 remarkable women leaders from all walks of life. The conference participants will contemplate, inspire and share their stories of humanity and service that compelled social action, promoted peace and diversity and made this world a better place.

Speakers will include...

Some of the speakers will include Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Hon. Union Cabinet Minister, Justice Gita Mittal, Hon. Judge of the High Court, J & K, Dr. Kiran Bedi, Hon. Governor, Puducherry, Ms. Jeanne Simeon, Minister for Education & Human Resource Development, Seychelles, Dace Melbarde, Member of European Parliament, Latvia, Lauren Von Der Pool, Plant-based Celebrity Chef and Cookbook author from USA, Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach, and Vandana Shiva, Scholar, Author and Environmentalist, among other esteemed speakers. You are warmly invited to cover the event. We would also be happy to facilitate interaction with Smt. Bhanumathi Narasimhan, Chairperson, International Women's Conference, and sister of global spiritual figure, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Chairperson of the conference, Mrs Bhanumathi Narasimhan describes the conference as an inspirational and enriching experience for women from all walks of life. She says, "Life moves in an eternal continuum. In this continuum, birth is a mystery and death is a mystery. And life in between is a greater mystery. It cannot be understood or solved, but it can be lived to its fullest. And that is spirituality."

Diversity and inclusiveness have been the hallmark of all the past International Women's Conferences. Wide spectrum of experiences and POVs brought forth through the delegates and the speakers make these conferences a wonderful avenue, not only to address issues pertinent to women but also to actively participate in making a significant contribution through collective effort.

You can look forward to...

The conference will include sessions covering a wide range of themes related to how the three dynamic principles of passion, compassion and ultimately dispassion apply to our social and inner lives. For example, sessions on creative approaches to use social media tools for positive change; attitudes that shape achievers who are making positive contributions; insights on lifestyles that promote health, well-being and happiness while protecting the environment; and deliberations on the various perspectives that cultures offer that celebrate harmony in diversity.

Yet another highlight of the event is The Unknown Factor, a conversation between Vishen Lakhiani, CEO, Mindvalley and global humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on 14th February 7 PM.

The legacy of this paperless conference will be Mission Green Earth 2020, a commitment to plant and nurture 10 million trees in five years. The conference also supports Project Gift a Smile under which over 70,000 kids from underprivileged backgrounds are receiving holistic value-based education in 702 free schools. IWC also endorses Project Pavitra which is a mission to take menstrual education to every rural household.

You are warmly invited to cover the event. We would also be happy to facilitate interaction with Smt. Bhanumathi Narasimhan, Chairperson, International Women's Conference, and sister of the global spiritual figure, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.