It's that time of the year when streets are filled with joy and people welcome lord Ganesha at pandals and their homes. The people dance, play music and enjoy the 10-day festival filled with warmth and love.

The festival Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on September 7 and today celebs will bring Ganesha's idols in homes, and in pandals. Several Bollywood and television celebrities mark the festival with fervour by bringing home Lord Ganpati's idol. Bigg Boss 17 fame Ankita Lokhande was among the first celebrities to mark the festival this year.

Ankita Lokhande apologizes to women who got angry at Ganpati pandal

The actor got emotional as she saw Lord Ganesha. Dressed in a red suit, Ankita performed the rituals, did aarti and held the Ganesha's Murthi in hand.

However, Ankita and her team got into a verbal spat at the pandal and Ankita had to eventually apologise to a lady at the pandal.

It so happened paparazzi were clicking pictures and videos of Ankita taking the Ganapati idol at the pandal; while getting the idol, Ankita and the paps surrounded the table where others also kept their lord Ganesha idol for puja. And one lady was pushed mistakenly. And the lady's Ganesha idol was kept on the table.

The woman at the pandal got angry and lashed out at Ankita because her idol was shaking and Ankita apologized to the lady and also told the paps to stay away.

Netizens lauded Ankita for handling the situation and not losing her calm.

In a conversation with IANS, Ankita shared, "Ganesh Chaturthi is a grand celebration for my family, and each year we welcome Bappa into our home for 10 days of joy and devotion. Alongside, we also bring Riddhi Siddhi home for a special three-day celebration."

"This year, I am extending a heartfelt invitation to my entire Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment family to join us in this auspicious event. It's a beautiful chance to share the blessings and spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi with those who mean so much to me," she added.