Women are not feeling safe in Karnataka, says BJP's Mahila Morcha chief

The BJP's Karnataka Mahila Morcha President, K. Manjula, stated on Monday that the women in the state, especially in the north region were not feeling safe under the present government.

She made the statement while taking part in the protest in Belagavi condemning the series of maternal deaths in the state.

"Neha Hiremath was killed in Hubballi on a college campus over a love affair. My party workers during my tour in north Karnataka conveyed to me that after the defeat of the BJP in the north region the menace of anti-social elements and bullying has increased," Manjula stated.

"In the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast, one of the women who went for lunch had lost her eyes. Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar tried to manage the issue by stating immediately that the blast had taken place in the backdrop of a business rivalry.

"The investigation report later revealed that the accused who carried out the blast have links with Pakistan. They had planned to explode the state BJP office. The Congress had attempted to defend every case," Manjula claimed.

"The Siddaramaiah government had withdrawn all the cases against rioters in the Hubballi violence case. Likewise, 175 murder accused and 1,500 accused in various cases were let free by this government. By doing this, the state government mortgaged the safety and security of the state's women and surrendered before the anti-social elements," Manjula alleged.

"We should strongly condemn this government. Let Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remember one thing, that in Lok Sabha elections they could only win nine seats and they should not be carried away by the victory in three Assembly constituencies in the bypolls," she underlined.

"The people of the state and country are with the meritorious struggle of the BJP. You might have 139 MLAs now but it won't be possible for you to win even 36 seats in the upcoming election," Manjula stated.

State President B.Y. Vijayendra claimed that the government has organised picnics in the name of the Winter Session of the Assembly.

"Last year, before the commencement of the Winter Session, a woman belonging to the Scheduled Tribe was stripped and assaulted after being tied to a pole. The Ministers and Chief Minister didn't even bother to visit her. I had paid a visit to her in the hospital," B.Y. Vijayendra stated.

"The Neha Hiremath murder case in Hubballi has proved that there is no protection for women and mothers in the state. It is unfortunate that the mothers have got a Chief Minister like Siddaramaiah," Vijayendra attacked.

"Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, considering the issue of female feticide in the state, brought the Bhagya Laxmi scheme and saved thousands of lives. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stopped the scheme. Mothers are insulted under the present dispensation in the state," Vijayendra underlined.

(With inputs from IANS)