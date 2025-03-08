Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, extended his wishes to women on the occasion of International Women's Day, acknowledging their vital role in shaping society.

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi posted, "Women are the backbone of our society. Their strength, resilience, and voice shape our nation's future."

"On this International Women's Day, I stand with you and for you -- committed to breaking every barrier until every woman is free to shape her own destiny, chase every dream, and rise to greater heights. Happy Women's Day!" Rahul Gandhi added.

LoP Gandhi also shared a video message in which he encouraged women to become self-reliant and independent, urging them not to be suppressed by anyone.

He highlighted the significant role of homemakers, stressing that women caring for their children at home are equally contributing to the nation's future.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his greetings, stressing the importance of gender equality for national progress.

"National transformation begins with gender equality. Women, through their wisdom, dedication, and strength, are powerful agents to reshape societies. Greetings on International Women's Day 2025!" Kharge posted on X.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to X to greet women on the special occasion.

"Happy International Women's Day to all our sisters across the country. From the freedom struggle to the building of the nation, women have always participated in every field and have proved their powerful leadership capabilities," she posted.

"Today, there is a need to increase the role and participation of women even more. The more women come forward, the more powerful and beautiful the country will become," Priyanka Gandhi added.

