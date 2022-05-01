A mother of three children in Bihar's Rohtas district was tied to an electricity pole and beaten mercilessly by several people, including her husband, for allegedly having an illicit relationship, police said on Sunday.

The incident was reported from Sidhpur village under Chenari police station on Friday night. Police managed to arrest five accused, including her husband.

According to police, the victim's husband and in-laws suspected that she has a physical relationship with another man.

"As soon as we received the information about the incident, we went there and rescued the victim. We have also arrested 5 persons in this connection. The victim is currently admitted in the common health center in Chenari," Chenari SHO Nirmal Kumar said.

The accused are identified as Dipak Ram, husband of the victim, Shiv Pujan Ram, alias Chirkut Ram, Kedar Ram, Dhirendra Ram, and Narendra Ram.

(With inputs from IANS)