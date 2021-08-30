When a clipping, as shameful and as unreasonable as, depicting a woman tied to a cot and being taken somewhere went viral. Many were too dumbstruck to highlight the brutality of the act.

The incident, that took place in UP's Bulandshahr, came to light, after Twitter user Sandeep Rai, shared the video and wrote, "Woman tied to a cot, slapped and carried through agricultural farms in UP's Bulandshahr. Police books in-laws only after video of inhuman act uploaded on social media."

In the twenty second clipping, the woman can be seen lying on the cot, as three men carry it deep into the agriculture fields. From what can be assessed through the background noise, there are also a couple of men behind the cot.

What could be the reason for this?

After a netizen showed curiosity and tried finding as to what could be the reason for the act, another user wrote, "What reason should anyone have to tie a woman?" Many other pinned down the brutality on lack of education and lawlessness and cultural regression prevalent in the entire state. Another one posted in sarcasm, "5000 year old Sabhyata." Political blame game, ensued.

Not the first shameful act from Bulandshahr

In 2018, another viral video, shocked the conscience of the nation, where a UP village panchayat ordered public beating of a woman on grounds of infidelity. The video showed the husband beating up his wife with belt and sticks while the village watched and no one intervened. The incident also happened to be from Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh.