After testing Covid-19 negative, Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from Nanavati hospital on Sunday while his son Abhishek Bachchan remained hospitalised as he remains Covid-19 positive. Earlier, Big B's granddaughter Aaradhya and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tested negative for coronavirus and were discharged from hospital.

Expressing his gratitude to the Nanavati hospital, Big B wrote on social media, "This morning I have tested CoVid negative and have been discharged fom Hospital. I am back home. I will have to be in solitary quarantine in my room.

The grace of the Almighty, the blessings of Ma Babuji, the prayers and duas of near and dear and friends and fans & EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati has made it possible for me to see this day . With folded hands I express my gratitude."

However, Amitabh Bachchan's words of praise for Nanavati hospital didn't go down well with a woman whose father allegedly had to suffer a lot because of the negligence of the hospital staff. She accused the megastar for advertising the hospital ever since he was admitted for Covid treatment.

"My dad was wrongly tested positive at Nanavati...we did the antibodies test at a reputed hospital after he was discharged which shows if u ever had Covid and it showed he never had it...he's 80 years..was kept in Covid ward where none of the family could see him and discharged with bed sores which led to infection...Mr Amitabh its really sad the kind of advertisement you're doing for a hospital like that who don't care about human life and only want to make money...Sorry but totally lost respect for you," she commented on Bachchan's post.

Big B responds

Responding to the woman's harsh comment, Bachchan said that he felt sad after hearing what her father had to go through and politely agreed to disagree with her judgement on his personal views.

"Jhanvi ji .. I am truly sorry to learn of what your dear and respected Father had to go through and the subsequent problems he developed. I have been in and out of Hospitals from a young age and with medical conditions that have all been extremely severe. There is a certain Code of Conduct in the medical profession and I have noticed that the doctors specialists nurses management all put the utmost in the care of the patient on hand.

"Yes lab tests can go wrong, but there are several other tests and conditions from which the assessment is made of any particular ailment. No hospital or doctor in my limited experience has ever not followed a code of conduct, or deliberately done adverse treatments for any commercial gain. This I shall humbly disagree with.

"NO .. I do not advertise for the Hospital, I want to thank them for THE care and treatment that I got from Nanavati I shall and have done it for every Hospital that I have been admitted to and SHALL CONTINUE TO DO SO WITH GREAT RESPECT I! You may have lost respect for me but let me tell you Jhanvi ji , I shall never loose respect for the medical profession and the Doctors of my country . And one last thing .. MY RESPECT AND RESPECTABILITY is not going to be judged by you," Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his reply.

Big B's heart lies in hospital with Abhishek

Meanwhile, Abhishek continues to battle the deadly virus while all his family members who were tested positive have returned home after their reports came out negative.

"My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise," Abhishek Bachchan had tweeted.

And a doting father, who has now been shifted back home, said in his blog that his heart still lies in the hospital as his son battling the virus.

"It has been heartening to be back from the Hospital after the 'mukti' from the Corona virus .. but a sour taste in the mouth when Abhishek has to still be in the medical care," Big B wrote on his blog.