A woman in Germany killed two of her newborn babies and stored them in the freezer for over 10 years. She was jailed Thursday.

The frozen bodies of the babies were discovered in the flat of Steffi S in Benndorf in January. The bodies were discovered after her partner raised an alarm, South China Morning Post reported.

The 46-year-old woman has been sentenced to 9 and a half years by the court in Halle in central-eastern Germany for willfully killing her children, a judiciary spokeswoman said.

According to reports, Steffi S hid her pregnancy and gave birth to a girl in her bathtub in 2004. However, she immediately put the girl in a plastic bag and stored the baby in the freezer while she was still alive.

After four years, she became pregnant again and gave birth to a boy. She did the same with the boy. The test results revealed that both the babies were born healthy, the South China Morning Post report added.

The woman, who has two older children, admitted to her crime and said that the facts of the case are true. She also told the court: "What I did is serious. I have to be punished."

The prosecution had requested a 10 years sentence for the woman, while the defense had asked for 6 years.

