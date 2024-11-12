Woman injured in J&K's Sunday market grenade attack succumbs

The woman injured in the grenade attack by terrorists in Srinagar's Sunday market on November 3, succumbed to critical injuries in the hospital here on Tuesday.

45-year-old Abida, wife of Zubair Ahmad Lone of Naid Khai Sumbal village of Bandipora district was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists on Sunday Market in Srinagar city on November 3. She succumbed in SMHS Hospital, Srinagar on Tuesday, officials said. She was a mother of two children.

She was among 12 civilians injured when terrorists hurled a grenade at the busy Sunday Market near the Tourist Reception Centre in Srinagar on November 3.

IGP (Kashmir) V. K. Birdi told at a press conference two days after the attack that three persons belonging to the Ikhrajpora locality of Srinagar had carried out the attack.

The IGP said that the three persons involved in the grenade attack have been arrested. They belong to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit and had carried out the attack at the behest of Pakistani handlers.

The Sunday Market grenade attack had created panic among the people as it was the first attack of its kind in Srinagar city after many years.

Three days before the grenade attack, a Pakistani terrorist commander, Chota Waleed was killed in a fierce gunfight with the security forces in the Khanyar area of old city Srinagar.

Four security men including two CRPF troopers and two local policemen were injured in the Khanyar encounter.

After the largely people-participative Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the Union Territory, terror handlers sitting across the border have directed terrorists to increase their activities in Jammu & Kashmir, intelligence agencies suggest.

Army and security forces have been proactively going after the terrorists in the aftermath of increasing terror strikes.

Besides, a massive search operation to hunt down the terrorists responsible for the killing of a JCO of 2 Para in the Chaas area of Kishtwar, entered its sixth day on Tuesday.

